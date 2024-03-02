BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments! How Russia Lost 10 Percent Of Its Deployed Tanks Trying To Capture Avdiivka
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
0
35 views • 03/02/2024

US Military News


March 2, 2024


In this video, we'll explore the details of this development, including the implications for the conflict and the strategies being employed by both sides.


The Russian army still follows a force design reminiscent of the Soviet era. Since the start of the attack on Avdiivka, they've lost 214 tanks, including T-72s, T-80s, and even some high-end T-90s. In contrast, Ukrainian forces have lost just 18 tanks, despite being outnumbered.


The Ukrainian success can be attributed to their use of mines, artillery, drones, missiles, and old-fashioned rifle fire from entrenched positions. They've effectively outmaneuvered and outgunned the Russian forces, despite the ammunition shortages caused by the aid cutoff.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0a_YVA7UF4

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainetanksdeployedlossescapturehorrifyingavdiivka
