Quo Vadis





August 21, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Jennifer for August 18, 2023.





My child, my heart is weeping and my wounds bleeding profusely because my children are still sleeping.





I tell my children that the days of mourning are coming when my children realize how they have wasted time.





The days of mourning are coming when my children will fall to their knees crying out to heaven to show mercy when mankind has summoned the wrath of my Father.





What am I to do when I have warned for so long that sin and worldly pleasures are not the way to heaven?





There is a great arrogance in the hearts of my children when they live for themselves and not the mission they were sent to do.





I tell my children in America that you are being cleansed from the inside through the attacks within the walls of your country.





America is a treasure that many in the world seek to destroy.





But woe to those who seek to harm her.





Woe to those who seek to harbor the forces of darkness at the promised nation that will in time guide the world back to my Father.





Be on guard, my children, for in the West the earth will awaken—sending ash to cover the lands and all its vegetation.





From the East, new coastlines will form and the tears of my children will flow like lava from a mountain top.





It is time to warn your brothers and sisters and do not fear their rejection. The world can no longer sustain itself on this path.





The tongues of so many spew lies that they believe are truth and no longer recognize sin as sin.





Woe to those within the walls of my church that are vested in my name but no longer speak truth and are soon to see their day of reckoning.





I am calling on my faithful ones to listen with true attentiveness to the Holy Spirit, for you are given a great task to bring souls to me, for I am Jesus and my mercy and justice will prevail.





One day earlier, on August 17, 2023, Our Lord gave Jennifer this message:





My child, I ask my children what value is the world compared to the salvation of one’s soul?





If only my children would recognize the treasure that their soul is before their Heavenly Father, they would give greater attention to keeping it pure and holy.





So many graces go unclaimed because few ask for them.





My children, come to me, for I am Jesus.





You are each my chosen instruments, and when your soul is in a state of grace, it is in harmony with heaven.





The graces that flow from heaven to those who ask for them become living vessels of my Father’s plan.





My children, when you seek out the Son, you come to have greater understanding of my Father.





When you seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit, you come to know the mission you have been sent to do.





Live in the light, for too many have allowed darkness to take over, and when darkness takes over, fear is what guides you.





My children, when you pray trust that your prayers are reaching the corridor of the Divine throne.





When you pray in the state of grace, you will have a peace that the world cannot give you.





Come to me in Adoration, come receive me in the Eucharist and in thanksgiving, I will give you many graces to live out your mission in this world.





Now go forth for I am Jesus and be at peace, for my mercy and justice will prevail.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7HwpqSXXFU