Ukraine Update Sep 23, 2023

⚡️ SITREP 17-23SEP2023

▫️ In the period from 17 to 23 September 2023, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 12 group strikes with long-range ground-based and air-launched precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities for the repair of aircraft and vehicles, oil refineries, storage depots for ammunition, precision weapons, and weapons of foreign manufacture, centers for the reconnaissance and training of Ukrainian militants, as well as locations where foreign mercenaries were stationed.

▫️ As a result of the strikes, significant damage was inflicted on the logistics system of the AFU groups operating in Kherson and Zaporozhye directions, the capabilities of the enemy's repair and recovery bodies were reduced, and part of the stocks of cruise missiles and depleted uranium ammo, launchers of multiple-launch rocket launchers, and anti-aircraft missile systems transferred by the West to Ukraine were destroyed.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have repelled 28 attacks launched by assault groups of the 53rd and 110th Mechanized, 79th Air Assault, and 3rd Assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces close to Kleshcheyevka, Avdeevka, and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic) during this period.

▫️ Over the past week, as a result of air, missile, and artillery strikes in this direction, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 1,455 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, 16 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 25 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery pieces, and three MLRS combat vehicles. In addition, three ammunition depots and two military echelons of the 37th AFU Marine Brigade were destroyed at loading stations.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, Russian units have repelled five enemy attacks with concerted action during the week, continuing to defeat clusters of AFU manpower and hardware. The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to over 950 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 14 armored fighting vehicles, 32 motor vehicles, and five field artillery pieces. In addition, two ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️ As a result of the significant losses and the low morale, the Kiev regime is withdrawing units of the 38th Marine Brigade and the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade of the AFU to rear areas to restore combat capability.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, Russian troops repelled eight attacks by combined assault groups of the 71st Jeager, 47th Mechanized, and 46th Airmobile brigades of the AFU near Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region). During the fighting, more than 515 Ukrainian servicemen, 24 armored fighting vehicles and 19 motor vehicles were destroyed. In addition, 35 enemy field artillery pieces were neutralized as part of counter-battery warfare.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, Russian units continued to hit the manpower and equipment of the 14th, 30th and 32nd mechanized and 25th airborne brigades of the AFU in the areas of Sinkovka, Ivanovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region). More than 215 Ukrainian troops, six armored fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, 24 field artillery guns, and one U.S.-made M1097 Avenger missile system were destroyed in this area.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades and the 12th Special Operations Brigade made unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops near Yampolovka and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry. As a result of courageous action by units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flame-throwing systems, 15 enemy attacks were repelled.

▫️ The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to up to 435 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, and eight guns.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to seize bridgeheads on islands and the left bank of the Dnepr River. In military operations, the AFU have lost up to 445 Ukrainian troops, nine armored fighting vehicles, 35 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns. In addition, eight sabotage and reconnaissance groups were disabled.

▫️ During the week, the enemy attempted to strike facilities on the Crimean Peninsula with cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. In the course of repelling the attacks, Russian air defense systems destroyed five cruise missiles, one Neptun anti-ship missile, and 37 attack drones.

▫️ Fighter jets of the Russian Armed Forces and air defense system have destroyed the following aircraft over the past week: Su-24m, Mig-29, and two Su-25 ground-attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Novovladimirovka (Nikolayev region) and Novorozovka and Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region).







