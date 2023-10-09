© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation
(8 October 2023)
The AF of the RU FED continue the SMO.
▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of competent actions by units of the Zapad GOF, in cooperation with aviation, artill & heavy flamethrower systems, 9 counterattacks by AFU 32nd, 44th, 66th mechanised & 4th tank brigs have been repulsed close to Novosyolovskoye, Makeevka (LPR) & Orlyanka (Kharkov reg).
▫️ 25th airborne and 115th mecd brigs of the AFU have been hit near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (LPR).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 170 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks.
▫️In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as 1 U.S.-manufd AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar station have been destroyed near Peschanoye (Kharkov reg).
▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, aviation & artill, 3 attacks by assault groups of the 63rd Mechd Brig of the AFU & the 12th Azov Special Purpose Brig have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Torskoye (DPR) & Serebryansky forestry.
▫️Units of 63rd & 67th mechd brigs of the AFU and the 5th Brig of the Natl Guard of UKR have been hit near Serebryansky forestry, Torskoye & Yampolovka (DPR).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 65 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fight vehics, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.
▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by aviation & artill, have repelled 2 attacks by assault groups of 42nd mechd & 59th motorised infantry brigs of the AF of UKR close to Andreevka & Nevelskoye (DPR).
▫️In addition, actions of 2 sabot & recon groups of the AF of UKR have been suppressed near Andreevka & Kurdyumovka (DPR).
▫️ 1 AFU control point of UAV hit close to Tonenkoye (DPR).
▫️ 1 ammo depot of the AFU 24th Mechd Brig destroyed near Novgorodskoye (DPR).
▫️ 1 U.S.-manufd AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar destroyed near Stupochki (DPR).
▫️The enemy losses were up to 165 UKR men, 2 armoured fight vehics & 3 pickups, as well as 1 U.S.-manufd M777 artill syst.
▫️In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOF repelled 2 attacks by assault groups of the 127th Territorial DEF Brig near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️Ground-Attack & Army aviat, artill & heavy flamethrower syst have hit manpower & hardware of the 72nd Mechd Brig of the AF of UKR close to Novomikhailovka (DPR).
▫️ 1 control point of AFU drones has been destroyed near Zolotaya Niva (DPR).
▫️Actions of 3 sabot & recon groups of the AF of UKR have been suppressed near Urozhainoye & Staromayorskoye (DPR).
▫️Enemy losses were over 185 UKR men killed & wounded, 2 armoured fight vehics, 4 motor vehics & 1 D-20 howitzer.
▫️Zaporozhye direct, units of the RU grouping of troops, aviat & artill eliminated manpower & hardware of 23rd, 65th & 116th mechd brigs of the AFU close to Rabotino, Novodanilovka & NW of Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg).
▫️Enemy losses were up to 30 UKR servicemen, 2 motor vehics, as well as 1 U.S.-manufd M119 howitzer.
▫️Kherson direct, the enemy losses were over 40 UKR men, 2 motor vehics, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.
▫️ 1 ammo depot of the 60th Mechd Brig of the AFU has been destroyed near Kostyrka (Kherson reg).
▫️OPl-Tactl & Army aviati, Missile Troops & Artill of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised manpower & military hardware in 117 areas.
▫️ 1 launcher of the Tochka-U tactl missile syst has been hit at the position near Peresechnoye (Kharkov reg).
▫️ 1 SP firing system of the S-300 surface-to-air missile syst destroyed near Sokolovka (Nikolayev reg).
▫️ 1 ST-68U radar station for detecting low-altitude targets has been hit close to Malovarvarovka (Nikolayev reg).
▫️Command & observ posts of 67th, 72nd mechd brigs of the AF of UKR & the 100th Terril DEF Brig have been hit near Serebryanka, Ugledar & Antonovka (DPR).
▫️ADef facilities have intercepted 3 Tochka-U tactl projectiles & 2 S-200 syst surface-to-air missiles converted into a strike version.
▫️ 25 UAV have been destroyed & suppressed by elect warfare means close to Belogorovka, Ploshchadka (LPR), Taramchuk, Spornoye, Berezovoye (DPR), Chistopolye, Ulyanovka, Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye reg), Velikiy Vyselok (Kharkov reg), Sagi, Kairy, Radensk, Novaya Kakhovka & Kazachyi Lagerya (Kherson reg).
📊In total, 487 airplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,635 UAV, 441 AD misl systs, 12,415 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 1,161 fight vehis equipped w/ MLRS, 6,685 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 13,934 special military motor vehics have been destroyed during the SMO.