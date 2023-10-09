⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation



(8 October 2023)

The AF of the RU FED continue the SMO.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of competent actions by units of the Zapad GOF, in cooperation with aviation, artill & heavy flamethrower systems, 9 counterattacks by AFU 32nd, 44th, 66th mechanised & 4th tank brigs have been repulsed close to Novosyolovskoye, Makeevka (LPR) & Orlyanka (Kharkov reg).

▫️ 25th airborne and 115th mecd brigs of the AFU have been hit near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 170 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks.

▫️In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as 1 U.S.-manufd AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar station have been destroyed near Peschanoye (Kharkov reg).

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Tsentr GOF, aviation & artill, 3 attacks by assault groups of the 63rd Mechd Brig of the AFU & the 12th Azov Special Purpose Brig have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR), Torskoye (DPR) & Serebryansky forestry.

▫️Units of 63rd & 67th mechd brigs of the AFU and the 5th Brig of the Natl Guard of UKR have been hit near Serebryansky forestry, Torskoye & Yampolovka (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 65 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fight vehics, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, supported by aviation & artill, have repelled 2 attacks by assault groups of 42nd mechd & 59th motorised infantry brigs of the AF of UKR close to Andreevka & Nevelskoye (DPR).

▫️In addition, actions of 2 sabot & recon groups of the AF of UKR have been suppressed near Andreevka & Kurdyumovka (DPR).

▫️ 1 AFU control point of UAV hit close to Tonenkoye (DPR).

▫️ 1 ammo depot of the AFU 24th Mechd Brig destroyed near Novgorodskoye (DPR).

▫️ 1 U.S.-manufd AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar destroyed near Stupochki (DPR).

▫️The enemy losses were up to 165 UKR men, 2 armoured fight vehics & 3 pickups, as well as 1 U.S.-manufd M777 artill syst.

▫️In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOF repelled 2 attacks by assault groups of the 127th Territorial DEF Brig near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).



▫️Ground-Attack & Army aviat, artill & heavy flamethrower syst have hit manpower & hardware of the 72nd Mechd Brig of the AF of UKR close to Novomikhailovka (DPR).

▫️ 1 control point of AFU drones has been destroyed near Zolotaya Niva (DPR).

▫️Actions of 3 sabot & recon groups of the AF of UKR have been suppressed near Urozhainoye & Staromayorskoye (DPR).

▫️Enemy losses were over 185 UKR men killed & wounded, 2 armoured fight vehics, 4 motor vehics & 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️Zaporozhye direct, units of the RU grouping of troops, aviat & artill eliminated manpower & hardware of 23rd, 65th & 116th mechd brigs of the AFU close to Rabotino, Novodanilovka & NW of Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️Enemy losses were up to 30 UKR servicemen, 2 motor vehics, as well as 1 U.S.-manufd M119 howitzer.

▫️Kherson direct, the enemy losses were over 40 UKR men, 2 motor vehics, as well as 1 D-20 howitzer.

▫️ 1 ammo depot of the 60th Mechd Brig of the AFU has been destroyed near Kostyrka (Kherson reg).

▫️OPl-Tactl & Army aviati, Missile Troops & Artill of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised manpower & military hardware in 117 areas.

▫️ 1 launcher of the Tochka-U tactl missile syst has been hit at the position near Peresechnoye (Kharkov reg).

▫️ 1 SP firing system of the S-300 surface-to-air missile syst destroyed near Sokolovka (Nikolayev reg).

▫️ 1 ST-68U radar station for detecting low-altitude targets has been hit close to Malovarvarovka (Nikolayev reg).

▫️Command & observ posts of 67th, 72nd mechd brigs of the AF of UKR & the 100th Terril DEF Brig have been hit near Serebryanka, Ugledar & Antonovka (DPR).

▫️ADef facilities have intercepted 3 Tochka-U tactl projectiles & 2 S-200 syst surface-to-air missiles converted into a strike version.

▫️ 25 UAV have been destroyed & suppressed by elect warfare means close to Belogorovka, Ploshchadka (LPR), Taramchuk, Spornoye, Berezovoye (DPR), Chistopolye, Ulyanovka, Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye reg), Velikiy Vyselok (Kharkov reg), Sagi, Kairy, Radensk, Novaya Kakhovka & Kazachyi Lagerya (Kherson reg).

📊In total, 487 airplanes, 250 helicopters, 7,635 UAV, 441 AD misl systs, 12,415 tanks & other armoured fight vehics, 1,161 fight vehis equipped w/ MLRS, 6,685 field artill cannons & mortars, as well as 13,934 special military motor vehics have been destroyed during the SMO.