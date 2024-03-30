⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the SMO

(23-30 March 2024)

▫️Period 23 - 30 March, the AFs of the RU FED delivered 1 mass strike & 57 group strikes by ground-, sea-, & air-based HP long-range weaponry, including Zirkon hyper missiles & Kizhal ballistic missile, as well as UAVs at UKR mili objects & supporting infrastructure.

Result of the strikes, UKR DEF ind enterps, decision-making centres of the AFs of UKR & UKR Security Serv, uncrewed surface vehic product facilities, arsenals, POL depos, AD & power objects, as well as temp deployment areas of special OPs units & forn mercs were wiped out. Goal of the strikes has been achieved. All the assigned targets engaged.

▫️Kupyansk direct, units of the Zapad GoFs supported by aviation & artill inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 7 AFU mechd brigs & 4 territorial def brigs near Ivanovka (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

11 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 95th Air Assault Brig, 57th Motod Rifle Brig, 30th, 32th mechd brigs & 123rd Territorial Def Brig were repelled near Sinkovka (Kharkov reg), Terni (DPR) & Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 310 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 3 armd fight vehics & 22 motor vehics.

Counter-battery warfare, 19 field artill systs, including 3 howitzers: U.S.-made M777 & M198 & 1 French-made CAESAR SPd artill syst were neutralised.

▫️ Donetsk direct, as a result of successful actions of the Yug GoFs' units, Krasnoye (DPR) was liberated & tactical situation along the front lines was improved.

Strikes were delivered at units of 6 AFU assault brigades, 2 airmobile brigs, 1 tank brig & 9 mechd brigs near Belogorovka (LPR), Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka, Maksimilyanovka, Novomikhailovka, Paraskoviyevka, Spornoye & Chasov Yar (DPR).

Also 12 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 67th Mechd Brig & 80th Air Assault Brig were repelled near Bogdanovka & Krasnogorovka (DPR).

AFU losses more than 2,360 UKR troops, 5 tanks, 16 armd fight vehics, 61 motor vehics & 23 field artil systs, including 11 foreign-made samples.

▫️Avdeyevka direct, units of the Tsentr GoFs continued to move into the depth of the enemy's def & captured more advantageous lines.

Aviation, artill & heavy flamethrower systs delivered strikes at manpower & hardware of 8 AFU brigs, as well as 64 enemy counter-attacks were repelled near Semyonovka, Orlovka, Novgorodskoye, Umanskoye, Netaylovo, Pervomayskoye, Tonenkoye & Berdychi (DPR).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to more than 1,870 UKR troops, 13 tanks, 20 armd fight vehics & 50 motor vehics.

Counter-battery warfare, 30 field artill systs, including 5 U.S.-made M777 howitzers, 1 U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, 1 German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 SPd artill syst & 1 Grad MLRS were neutralised.

▫️S Donetsk direct, units of the Vostok GoFs improved the tactical situation along the front line & inflicted losses on units of 7 AFU & UKR Natl Guard brigs near Malinovka (Zaporozhye reg), Urozhaynoye, Makarovka & Ugledar (DPR).

5 attacks launched by assault detachs of the AFU 58th Motorised Rifle Brig, 127th & 128th territorial DEF brigs were repelled near Staromayorskoye, Vodyanoye (DPR) & Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

AFU losses more than 860 UKR troops, 4 armoured fight vehics, 35 motor vehic, 7 field artill systs, include 2 Polish-made Krab SPd artill systs & 2 UK-made FH-70 howitzers.



▫️Kherson direct, as result of Dnepr GoFs cohesive actions, losses were inflicted on manpower & hardware of the AFU 128th Mtn Assault Brig, 28, 65, 118th mechd brigs, 35th Marines Brigade & 3 territorial def brigs near Rabotino, Novosyolovka, Nesteriyanka, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg), Ivanovka, Mikhailovka, Gavrilovka, and Tyaginka (Kherson reg). AFU losses more than 370 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 7 armd fight vehics, 29 motor vehics & 13 field artill systs, include 5 U.S.-made M777 howitzers.

▫️Missile Troops, Artill & UAVs of the RU GoFs wiped out 4 MLRS combat vehics, including 1 German-made MARS II MLRS, 1 Czech-made Vampire MLRS,& 1 Grad MLRS, 5 P-18 radar stations for detecting & tracking air targets, 3 U.S.-made counter-battery warfare stations, namely, AN/TPQ-36, AN/TPQ-48, AN/TPQ-50, as well as 18 electronic warfare stations, namely, Nota, Anclav-N, and Bukovel-AD.



18 UKR servicemen taken prisoner during the week.



▫️Aviation & AD units shot down 11 UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 3 Neptune anti-ship missiles, 4 U.S.-made ADM-160 MALR guided missiles, 2 S-200 air def missiles converted to hit ground targets, 2 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 171 HIMARS, Vampire & Uragan MLRS projectiles, as well as 1208 UAVs.



📊In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 17,773 UAVs, 489 air def missile systs, 15,644 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,257 combat vehics equipped with MLRS, 8,582 field artill guns and mortars, as well as 20,381 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.