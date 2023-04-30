BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rothschild IMF-World bank Lebanon Branch Cartel is Throwing Lebanese People For New World Order Wolves - Economic Collapse, 264% Inflation, Debt Default, Currency Devaluation, Banks Shut, IMF "Deal"
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
130 views • 04/30/2023

LEBANON is in a state of Total Chaos. The Economy has COLLAPSED with Inflation now at 264% and completely out of control. Lebanon DEFAULTED on its Debt Obligations in March 2020 and over the last 3 years the situation has got much worse. Lebanese Banks are REFUSING to allow customers to withdraw their money and have shut their doors after numerous HOLD UPS. The IMF have agreed a $3 BILLION Bailout Deal however no money has been released as Lebanon needs to introduce a variety of reforms. The first of these was the recent DEVALUATION of the Currency which has led to further DOLLARIZATION in the Economy. In this video I bring you the full story and discuss what is likely to happen in Lebanon in the next 3 to 6 months.

Keywords
collapsenwonew world orderbankruptcyinflationlebanonworld bankrothschild imf
