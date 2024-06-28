Fallout from a Failed Debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 28, 2024 - The debate last night has been compared to a slaughter. Was it the death of Biden's campaign, or prophetic of Election Day 2024? Are the media working to take him out in a coup? Let's take a look at that--and the HUGE Court victories announced today.
