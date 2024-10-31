The importance of plant based parent, unaltered seed and nut oils.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to Professor Peskin's research:
Parent Essential Oils (PEOs) & their Eicosanoids Support:
- Less pain, maximum cellular anti-inflammation
- Faster healing (from surgery and other procedures)
- Increased hormonal efficiency
- Significantly increased athletic endurance and faster recovery
- Decreased stress levels
- Healthier, smoother skin and decreased cellulite
- Less cravings for sweets and greater appetite fulfillment
Educational Purposes Only. Do your own research.