Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 25 June 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

📍 Units of the Sever Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two heavy mechanised brigades, one mechanised brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade close to Radyanskoye, Andreyevka, Novaya Sech, Alekseyevka, Kondratovka, Khrapovshchina, Yunakovka, and Sadki (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov direction, Russian troops hit AFU formations of one mechanised brigade, one motorised infantry brigade, and one territorial defence brigade near Peschanoye, Shabelnoye, Granov, Udy, Volchanskiye Khutora, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 160 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and seven field artillery guns. Two ammunition depots and one materiel depot were eliminated.





📍 The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation along the front line. Russian troops launched attacks on formations of two mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and two border detachments of the Ukrainian border service near Grigorovka, Gorokhovatka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Sredneye, Shandrigolovo, and Karpovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▪️ The AFU losses were up to 200 troops, seven motor vehicles, one 105-mm L-119 howitzer, three electronic warfare stations, and four ammunition depots.

🔥 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted fire damag on three mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and the Azov National Guard Brigade near Serebryanka, Lipovka, Petrovka, Seversk, Privolye, Reznikovka, Chasov Yar, and Ivanopolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 165 troops, four motor vehicles, and one artillery gun.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops hit formations of five mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, one mountain assault brigade, two assault regiments, one AFU UAV brigade, two marine brigades, and two National Guard brigades near Grishino, Udachnoye, Lenina, Krasnoarmeysk, Novovodyanoye, Yablonovka, Petrovskogo, and Novopavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 510 troops, two Kazak armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, including one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one ammunition depot, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station.

🚩 As a result of active and decisive actions, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Yalta (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian troops launched attacks on manpower an hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault regiment, one AFU drone regiment, one marine brigade near Kamyshevakha, Voskresenka, Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), Uspenovka, and Sladkoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 190 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

🔥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on units of one AFU mechanised brigade and two territorial defence brigades close to Primorskoye, Stepnogorsk, and Novopavlovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 80 troops, one armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, five electronic warfare stations, one ammunition depot, and one fuel depot.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one S-300PT SAM system launcher, one P-18 radar station, and one command vehicle. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on the Ukrainian defence industry, drone manufacturing shops, an oil base supplying fuel to AFU units in Donbass as well as AFU temporary deployment areas and foreign mercenaries in 137 districts.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down seven U.S.-made JDAM aerial bombs and 335 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost:

▫️ 663 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 65,472 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 612 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 24,038 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,572 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 26,599 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 37,271 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry