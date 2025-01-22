Organic Mushrooms: Superfoods you need for a healthier life

All Health Ranger Select mushrooms like Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Powder and Organic Maitake Mushroom Powder are meticulously sourced for purity and potency and exclusively grown in the USA.



Our premium mushrooms can help boost your daily intake of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in a very convenient way.



Every batch of our ultra-clean organic mushroom powders is scrutinized in the laboratory using atomic spectroscopy for lead, cadmium, arsenic and mercury which are contaminants often found in lower-grade mushrooms. Our limits are the most stringent in the industry, resulting in the cleanest functional mushrooms on the planet.



Unlike regular mushrooms, our Health Ranger Select Organic Mushroom Powders offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. These mushroom powders are naturally rich in biologically active compounds, such as polysaccharides and beta-glucans, which are highly beneficial for supporting good overall health.



They are also loaded with vitamin D, antioxidant polyphenols and other health-supporting nutrients.



Health Ranger Select Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Powder and Organic Maitake Mushroom Powder are USDA-organic, glyphosate-tested and Kosher-certified. They are also vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory-verified and China-free.



