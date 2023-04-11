A 9-Year-Old Girl Had A Stroke While On The Soccer Field

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors said she
suffered a right-sided stroke on the field. However, they still haven’t figured
out the underlying cause.”
“She has no underlying health conditions, which has made this process even more confusing and painful for her parents.”
https://pix11.com/news/local-news/northern-suburbs/girl-9-continues-on-remarkable-recovery-after-stroke/
https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/9-year-old-rockland-county-girl-making-remarkable-recovery-after-suffering-stroke-on-soccer-field/