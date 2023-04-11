A 9-Year-Old Girl Had A Stroke While On The Soccer Field

“She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors said she suffered a right-sided stroke on the field. However, they still haven’t figured out the underlying cause.”



“She has no underlying health conditions, which has made this process even more confusing and painful for her parents.”





https://pix11.com/news/local-news/northern-suburbs/girl-9-continues-on-remarkable-recovery-after-stroke/



https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/9-year-old-rockland-county-girl-making-remarkable-recovery-after-suffering-stroke-on-soccer-field/

