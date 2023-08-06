BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Beyond Breath w/ Tom Barnett
What is happening
What is happening
45 views • 08/06/2023
Alfa Vedic
Premiered 8/6/2023 Latest Alfacasts
There's good reason why Tom Barnet is one of our most popular Alfacast guests. When Tom speaks on Sovereignty in Law, the Healing Arts or matters of Spirit he does so from personal experience, and in this day of dime-a-dozen influencers he is a rarity. Tom Barnett is a holistic health practitioner and mindset coach, covering diverse topics from law, culture and sociology to human health and spirituality. Many people from all walks of life have found value in Tom’s relaxed and calm demeanor while getting right to the point, providing valuable, stable content that will remain applicable for life. In this roundtable discussion Dr. Barre, Mike & Tom will explore a diversity of subject matter to include the inclination toward religiosity in dietary trends, personal Sovereignty, the Essence of the Male-Female axis, the Agrarian Renaissance and Tom's Beyond Breath workshops. We will not be streaming to our usual Alfa Vedic YT channel, due to two recent strikes for exercising our First Amendment guarantees for Freedom of Speech. These heinous censorship tactics only fuel our humble contribution to the growing collective that is saying NO to those with evil intent. Show links: https://tombarnett.tv https://livingfreemovement.org https://tombarnett.tv/beyond-breath-workshop/

Music and Sky Tickets Now Avail! https://musicandsky.com Save on your Brown's Gas AquaCure Machine by using the coupon code "alfavedic' at checkout here: https://eagle-research.com/product/ac50/ Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see. Our comprehensive line of health products and nutrition is available on our website. Most products are hand mixed and formulated right on our off grid farm including our Immortality Teas which we grow on site. Find them all at https://alfavedic.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Follow Alfa Vedic: https://linktr.ee/alfavedic Follow Mike Winner: https://linktr.ee/djmikewinner Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic​​​​ Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming! https://paypal.me/alfavedic​​​​​​​​​​ QORT: QdaaJ9mh5x846eV9LbvTT9go7do7M1PTxD Bitcoin: 3Mz8NcWiYzsZ4cHqbU4X5q3Vz4UeYgbSUk Litecoin: MRM8wETvGHwCPyxCj7DxVGeuNBggaU7yLT Support us by buying from our booklist! https://alfavedic.com/booklist​​​​​​​.. Our favorite blue blocker glasses! https://alfavedic.com/raoptics Get the best in quantum energy healing with Leela Labs. Use our affiliate link https://leelaq.com/?ref=alfavedic​​​​.. . and use coupon code AlfaVedic to get 7.5% off all products

Keywords
healthfoodfeargodlovespiritualitylifeconsciousnesswaterspiritheartsoulwithintom barnettalfa vedicsociology to human healthbeyond breath
