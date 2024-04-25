Catholic Man Moment: Our Deeds That Reflects Our Faith

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

April 28 2024

Fifth Sunday of Easter

Year B: John 12:20-33: "Unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains just a grain of wheat; but if it dies, it produces much fruit."

Embark on a spiritual journey as we delve into the powerful words of St. John, where the Gospel speaks of being the chosen vine of the Lord. Just like a skilled vine grower, God prunes us to bear abundant fruit and glorify His name. With His word ingrained in us, we have the power to ask and receive whatever we desire, all for the glory of His kingdom. As true disciples, we are already pruned and ready to bear the fruits of Catholic manhood.

Unlocking the Way to True Catholic Manhood

Embracing the teachings of the Gospel and living a life of true Christian virtue is no simple task. In a world full of distractions and temptations, the path to righteousness is fraught with challenges. And in our present time, these obstacles seem to have multiplied at an alarming rate. The allures of this world have been enhanced by the luxuries and pleasures made possible by advancements in science and technology. As humans, we are naturally drawn to the easy way out, and with so many opportunities for indulgence, even the most devout Catholic can struggle to resist the pull of worldly pleasures.

The Gospel of St. John 15:1-8 is a powerful reminder of the key to true Catholic manhood. Just as a branch must remain connected to the vine in order to bear fruit, we too must remain closely united with our Lord if we hope to bear the fruits of Heaven. His promise to us is clear: if we diligently follow his commandments, our prayers will be heard and our requests answered. As we face the temptations of the world, the flesh, and the devil, let us not lose heart. Rather, let us pray for the grace to overcome and strive daily to lead a virtuous Christian life - a call to true Catholic manhood.

Our deeds, both big and small, like branches on a vine, will bear fruit that reflects our faith and reveals our dedication to living a life worthy of our Savior. Let us embrace this call with open hearts and strive to bear good fruit for the glory of God.

Gospel

Jn 15:1-8

Jesus said to his disciples:

"I am the true vine, and my Father is the vine grower.

He takes away every branch in me that does not bear fruit,

and every one that does he prunes so that it bears more fruit.

You are already pruned because of the word that I spoke to you.

Remain in me, as I remain in you.

Just as a branch cannot bear fruit on its own

unless it remains on the vine,

so neither can you unless you remain in me.

I am the vine, you are the branches.

Whoever remains in me and I in him will bear much fruit,

because without me you can do nothing.

Anyone who does not remain in me

will be thrown out like a branch and wither;

people will gather them and throw them into a fire

and they will be burned.

If you remain in me and my words remain in you,

ask for whatever you want and it will be done for you.

By this is my Father glorified,

that you bear much fruit and become my disciples."





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/042824.cfm