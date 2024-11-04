Am I Hearing the Divine or My Own Mind?

Key Lesson: If you are engaged in an interior dialogue with yourself, you are not listening to Divine guidance. In this short talk, Guy talks about keeping it simple. The higher answer to the pain of difficult moments is to see the consciousness that is responsible for the pain, not in struggling to change all of the exterior conditions that are blamed as the reason for the suffering.

