Am I Hearing the Divine or My Own Mind?
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
42 views • 7 months ago

Key Lesson:   If you are engaged in an interior dialogue with yourself, you are not listening to Divine guidance. In this short talk, Guy talks about keeping it simple. The higher answer to the pain of difficult moments is to see the consciousness that is responsible for the pain, not in struggling to change all of the exterior conditions that are blamed as the reason for the suffering.

For more information about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org

For more information about the FREE ONLINE talks that Guy gives every Wednesday evening at 6p (PT) and every Sunday morning at 9:30am (PT), go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo

To help Guy continue to offer his FREE CLASSES to the world, please consider making a donation of any size.  Go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/donate

freedommindlifepainhelpdivinityblameguidance
