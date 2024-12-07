BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation 15 & 16
yeshuawillreturn
yeshuawillreturn
6 months ago

YHWH's people are not destined for wrath. We see them in Heaven (CH 15) Singing the song of Moshe and of the Lamb. There is imagery in the Temple similar to Yom Kippur. Revelation 16 deals with the wrath of YHWH on the wicked who are still on the earth.

I believe in the video I briefly talked about the possibility of Rev 16 having to do with Eze 38/39 war. After thinking about it, this is probably incorrect. We know for certain that there will be a Eze 38 or 39 Gog war at the end of the thousand year reign of Messiah, but if there is another one prior to that- I don't know for certain when that will happen. Har Moed- the mt of appt. (NOT Har Megiddo) is where Armageddon happens as Yah looks down in the valleys that border mt Zion, called the 'valley of decision' where YHWH will decide the fate of the wicked...
https://www.youtube.com/@returnoftheremnant

www.returnoftheremnant.com





yeshuayhwhyahwehwrath of godrevelationovercomers
