Energy Creator, The movie -19- Micro generator with transmission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
is about making your own PM generators with an innovative design of coil winding for a higher energy yield and less resistance of the generator itself.
the coil is wound 3 phase in a different way than usual.
ideal for wind and water mills.
I am the creator of this film, and hereby declare that everyone can share it freely.
I made this film in my younger years, the website no longer exists, this was not profitable, but if there are people who can benefit from it, here it is, enjoy!