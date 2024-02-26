Can't Defeat Russia...': Ukraine's Big Admission; Zelensky Blames West For Loss Of Territory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After back-to-back battlefield setbacks, Ukraine has blamed its western allies for the Russian gains in the war. Ukrainian defence minister said the fifty per cent of commitments are not delivered on time. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that not everything is going according to the plan for Kyiv as he sought more help from U.S