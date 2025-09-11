Macroeconomic Statistics and Government Malpractice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
900,000+ jobs "revised" overnight. Constantly changing numbers, suspiciously neat figures—does this feel like truth, or theater? When statistics are manipulated to maintain illusions, trust vanishes. The question is: are we being governed… or gamed?
#EconomicLies #GovernmentMalpractice #TruthMatters
