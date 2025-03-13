Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 13, 2025 – The SLUSH FUND hubs exposed: Climate NGOs, Ukraine and Foreign Aid

- Mike Adams on Tesla Ownership and Political Shifts (0:00)

- Democrat Senators Retiring and USAID Scam (2:15)

- Censorship Laundering and Ukraine War (6:43)

- Trump's Actions and Israel's Influence (13:44)

- Mahmoud Khalil's Arrest and First Amendment Concerns (23:44)

- Russian Gas Pipeline Operation (40:48)

- Faked Research Studies by Dr. Scott Rubin (56:49)

- Keith Scott Mumby's Book on Vaccines (1:02:26)

- Brighton.ai and AI Model Development (1:13:21)

- Health Ranger Store Products and Smoothie Recipes (1:17:17)

- Certified Reference Materials and PCR Testing (1:20:45)

- Virus Isolation and Pharmaceutical Industry Standards (1:24:53)

- Benzene in Pharmaceuticals and Environmental Toxins (1:28:50)

- Spell Binding and Vaccine Ingredients (1:32:10)

- Psychological Effects of Vaccines and Natural Flavors (1:37:10)

- Detoxification and Heavy Metals (1:41:46)

- Soil Contamination and Bio Sludge (1:48:08)

- Hemp and Soil Regeneration (1:56:22)

- Electromagnetic Frequencies and Health Effects (2:04:13)

- Bio-Digital Convergence and Microchip Implants (2:08:10)

- Deep State and Technocratic Rule (2:15:27)





