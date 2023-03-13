© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
March 11, 2023
Former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, testified before The House Selection Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic this week, letting loose on Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Francis Collins, gain-of-function research and the lab origin debate detailing what he witnessed in early 2020. His testimonials are nothing short of historical.
#Redfield #RoberRedfield #CovidLabOrigin #GainOfFunction #Fauci #Collins #Birx #COVID
POSTED: March 10, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ckr2m-redfield-lets-loose-at-congressional-hearing-on-covid-origins.html