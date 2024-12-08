‼️Assad gov't has fallen - Syrian Natl TV & Radio, under terrorist control & President al-Assad boarded a plane to an unknown destination & rumors of a crash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newest posted: ❗️Jew advance in Syria to annex new parts. Israeli tanks entered Syria as expected, and are right now in Qunaitra. President Assad boarded a plane to an unknown destination.
Most likely not true: Speculation, rumors circulating on social media, nothing confirmed on the following:
The 3D @flightradar24 data of the jet widely suspected of carrying a fleeing Bashar al-Assad indicates it crashed, if the data is correct. The 3D flightradar24 data of SYR9218.
Rumors: that the IL-76 carrying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has either Crashed or carried out an Emergency Landing to the West of Homs, after having taken-off earlier from Damascus International Airport. The Aircraft descended to 1,600ft before disappearing from Radar.
Finally Video Description: Syrian National Television and Radio is presumably under terrorist control. The terrorists announced via Syrian television the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.
And: There is already a new designated flag for Syria. Wikipedia already has changed showing it.