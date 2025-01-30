Dania Hanatshaheh, Liberated Twice!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The captive Dania Hanatsheh lives the experience of freedom in a deal for the second time
She had been liberated in the previous deal, and the occupation re -arrested her, and she was liberated and 66 prisoners embraced freedom in this deal.
Interview: Dania Hantsheh
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 21/01/2025
