Video Of REAL GIANTS (nephilim are among us)
Yashadel (The First Adam)
Yashadel (The First Adam)
1875 views • 04/12/2023

The Bible speaks of giants being on the earth as a consequence of fallen angels having intercourse with human woman. As astounding as this may seem to many modern world thinkers it is actually a reality. Yet this is only the beginning of what THEY have been hiding. Nephilim, it seems, are all around us and they are not all giants. THEY look human but they are not. THEY simply pretend to be human so that we will not stand against the ungodly agendas and lies which so many of them spread. 

This is not a joke. This is not a game. It has begun.

biblejesussalvationearthrevelationgiantsnephilimflat
