5G – Microwave as a weapon – Part 1 - Reiner Fuellmich & Barrie Trower

In this episode of ICIC, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich conducts an exclusive interview with Barrie Trower, one of the best known experts in the field of microwave radiation and frequencies, which have been researched and used as weapons in intelligence agencies since the early 1950s. Barrie Trower, a former career soldier in the Royal Navy and intelligence officer with MI5 and MI6 is a scientist and has also been a university lecturer. His knowledge in the field of microwave and 5G radiation is of considerable explosive nature and he feels obliged to bring it to the public, which, just like other whistleblowers, has already put him in life-threatening situations.

He reports precisely about the hazardous, entropic effects of microwaves and the possibility to manipulate nature (e.g. HAARP) and even program the human brain.

The main focus of his research and warnings is on the fatal, pathogenic effects of the misuse of microwave radiation and pulse frequencies, which disable the natural protection of the human system after only six minutes, on women, pregnant women, embryos, fetuses and on newborns. The damage caused is so severe that it brings entire female generational lines to a halt, endangering human reproduction. Even embryos exposed to these radiations can show cellular changes that lead to cancer.

Barrie Trower, a courageous whistleblower and expert warns of the eminent threat to all life on Earth from 5G microwave radiation, and his urgent warning is more timely than ever.













