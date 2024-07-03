Red Bull, Christian Music, Jerusalem or Rome? “Lord’s Supper”, PsyOp Psychics, the Pedocracy

SR 2024-07-02 I Believe

Topic list:

* What does “Red Bull” have to do with the Charles bridge in Prague?

* Johnny on music in general and Christian worship in specific.

* What happens when “Christian music” goes “mainstream”?

* How can you avoid Satan without crushing your own soul into rebellion?

* How does Satan and his Jesuits sow our world with his (their) chosen?

* What is the great city where our Lord was crucified?

* What is “our Lord’s Supper”?

* Is a Catholic confessional blaspheme?

* Who was “Jeanne Dixon” and what was her claim to fame?

* Thomas Gorry condemns Walter Veith

* Martin Luther’s faux pacifism.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/