Red Bull, Christian Music, Jerusalem or Rome? “Lord’s Supper”, PsyOp Psychics, the Pedocracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-07-02 I Believe
Topic list:
* What does “Red Bull” have to do with the Charles bridge in
Prague?
* Johnny on music in general and Christian worship in specific.
* What happens when “Christian music” goes “mainstream”?
* How can you avoid Satan without crushing your own soul into rebellion?
* How does Satan and his Jesuits sow our world with his (their) chosen?
* What is the great city where our Lord was crucified?
* What is “our Lord’s Supper”?
* Is a Catholic confessional blaspheme?
* Who was “Jeanne Dixon” and what was her claim to fame?
* Thomas Gorry condemns Walter Veith
* Martin Luther’s faux pacifism.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/