The Road To Hyper-Inflation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bidenomics: The Worst Is Yet To Come
* We’re on the road to an inflation crisis if we don’t get a hold of spending.
* It’s screwing over everyone.
* Societies collapse quickly.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 27 October 2023
https://rumble.com/v3s0ygs-does-the-gop-still-matter-ep.-2119-10272023.html