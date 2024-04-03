BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Polly's Mission: Exposing Vaccine Injuries and Hospital Protocols
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
17 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
771 views • 04/03/2024

Today's Guest is Polly Tommey, Director of CHD.tv, Producer of Vaxxed, Executive Producer of Vaxxed2, Producer of Who Killed Alex Spourdalakis, Editor In Chief for the Autism File magazine, Founder of The Austin Trust UK and USA and Mother of Bella, Billy and Toby. Billy is vaccine injured from the MMR vaccine

***********

Links for this episode:

Vaccine Secrets https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccine-secrets/

Zero Amish Children Diagnosed with Cancer, Autism, Heart Failure https://twitter.com/LauraLynnTT/status/1767066882241376657

LAST WORDS FROM DR ROBERT S MENDELSOHN https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsCrQdd8vbcR/

Autism Dads Speak Out https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/friday-roundtable/autism-dads-speak-out/


The People’s Study: On Location https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/browse-all/bus-location-videos/

The Poisoned Needle https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/krg5wvjwcbzf7kzfj0r84/The-Poisoned-Needle-Trung-Nguyen.pdf?rlkey=sknqpwt04z0ofunuelphku9sl&dl=0

Autism Tsunami: The Cost of the Aging Autism Population live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/sh…pulation/

***********

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Keywords
polly tommeyrebecca charlescindy schara
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy