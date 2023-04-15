The Disturbing Truth: COVID-19 Vaccines & Unexplained Blood Clots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Disturbing Truth: COVID-19 Vaccines and Unexplained Blood Clots
A freelance data analyst, Tom Haviland, has conducted a survey of funeral homes across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.
His findings reveal an alarming number of white fibrous blood clots found in cadavers since 2021, coinciding with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
Haviland’s study aims to bring attention to this potential health risk, which has yet to be acknowledged or addressed by the FDA, CDC, or mainstream media.
https://rumble.com/v2gxbew-the-disturbing-truth-covid-19-vaccines-and-unexplained-blood-clots.html