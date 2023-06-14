© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus
June 14, 2023
Rabbi Schneider puts out the call to empower believers to unite as the body of Christ by connecting through text message. Rabbi dives into the book of Nehemiah to illustrate the power and importance of unity.
Gathering an Army
