Gaza - Skin diseases, dysentery, and hepatitis Spiking due to the Israeli destruction of Water Facilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Skin diseases, dysentery, and hepatitis spiking in Gaza due to the Israeli destruction of water facilities
Al Jazeera reports on the spread of infectious diseases in the Gaza Strip due to the lack of clean water and sanitation.
Adding:
The wounded and sick were evacuated from the #Gaza European Hospital in eastern #Gaza after the #Israeli occupation threatened to target the area.