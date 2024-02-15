BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Carbon Tax? You can't tax God!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
0
14 views • 02/15/2024

On the topic of Carbon Tax with Clay Clark today:


"So we got this if we just keep our thinkers on and stay calm.

Carbon pollution: All of life is carbon, everything organic is carbon that's the definition of organic food! You know we date trees with carbon dating!

For all of you yuppies out there, you're not eating organic food?

You can't tax my poop it has carbon in it.

You can't tax cow poop it has carbon in it.

You can't stop me from drinking my urine, it has carbon in it, it's called Urotherapy!

You can't tax God!

Just like you can't patent God!"


Full episode: https://rumble.com/v4dfa96-doctor-mikovits-why-did-biden-hire-podesta-to.html

Keywords
healthfoodtruthtaxcarbonorganic
