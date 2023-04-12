BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Amazon TERRORIZED them. Now, they're sharing a HUGE WIN
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
231 views • 04/12/2023

Glenn Beck


Apr 11, 2023


It’s a 21st century horror story: Amazon’s massively dangerous ties with our federal government resulted in the intimidation, terrorization, and near-financial destruction of one innocent family. Amy Nelson’s husband, Carl, was accused of a crime by the tech giant just months before the COIVD pandemic took root throughout the U.S. And through civil asset forfeiture, the Nelsons nearly lost everything they had. But through sheer determination, this family never gave up fighting against tyranny. In this clip, Amy joins Glenn to detail a recent, HUGE WIN over Amazon. Plus, she explains why Amazon and Jeff Bezos are FAR more dangerous than the everyday American may realize…



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXwoD-vRDfY


Keywords
crimeamazonjeff bezosciatyrannycivil asset forfeitureglenn beckfederal governmentcarlhuge winterrorizedamy nelson
