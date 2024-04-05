Rybar Live: NATO's Military Assistance to Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: About NATO's military assistance to Ukraine
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«In our country, it is customary to scare children with the Boogeyman. Meanwhile, over there, from a young age they are scared that the Russians will come. And this has been going on for generations»