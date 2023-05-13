Quo Vadis





May 13, 2023





In this video we share The Urgent Medjugorje Message for the World.





Our Lady in Medjugorje in her message for today, urgently reminds us of a spiritual awakening, because the future of humanity is at stake.





We are witnessing the dramatic consequences of a dry world, incapable of loving and therefore of forgiving, a world in which the sense of revenge, resentment, anger prevails, first and foremost in our hearts, and it is precisely there that conflicts are born.





This time, which lasts from June 24, 1981, is characterized by an event that is unique in the history of humanity, the presence of Our Lady among us, in Medjugorje, who guides us through her messages.





The Medjugorje Message of January 25, 2020 to the seer Maria follows here:





“Dear children!





Today I invite you to pray even more until in your heart you feel the sanctity of forgiveness.





In families there must be holiness because children, there is no future for the world without love and holiness.





For in holiness and joy you give yourself to God the Creator who loves you with immense love.





That's why he sends me to you.





Thank you for answering my call.”





Our Lady in Mejuhgoria calls us to an urgent spiritual awakening because the future of the world is at risk.





We are witnessing the dramatic consequences of an unlightened world, incapable of loving and therefore of forgiving, a world in which revenge, resentment, anger prevails, first and foremost in our hearts, and that is where conflicts are born.





The world is restless because it has lost the true meaning of life that finds its principle and its term in love, as the Servant of God Chiara Corbella said:

“Love is the center of our life, because we are born from an act of love, we live to love and to be loved, and we die to know the true love of God.”





We cannot say that we know how to love if we do not know how to forgive the other, because forgiveness is the highest and most sublime form of love.





And it is not at all an act of weakness or surrender, as the prevailing culture would like to inculcate us.





The truth is that forgiveness frees our hearts from the negative feelings that hold it captive, heals our wounds, and leads us to holiness.





True forgiveness is a gift from God, but it is up to us to take the first step, which is to decide to forgive and ask God for the grace to really succeed.





