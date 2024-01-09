❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 3 - 8

▪️Russian troops launched a series of massive strikes against enemy targets in several regions of the so-called Ukraine. In Kryvyi Rih, warehouses and a workshop for the production of drones on the territory of Sun Gallery Mall shopping center were hit.



▪️In Khmelnytskyi region, Starokostyantyniv military airfield, where the Storm Shadow missile carriers are based, was again under fire. Explosions also occurred in Shepetivka, a large transport hub through which weapons are being redeployed.



▪️In Kharkiv, the Ukrainian units locations in several districts of the city were hit. One of the missiles landed in the immediate vicinity of FED Kharkiv Engineering Plant.



▪️The long-awaited POW exchange between the Russian and Ukrainian sides took place in the border area. 248 servicemen returned to their motherland — they were taken to medical institutions for treatment and rehabilitation.



▪️Russian troops continue their offensive almost along the entire frontline. In Lyman direction, the assault groups significantly expanded the control zone in the direction of Terny and Yampolivka.



▪️In Donetsk direction, Russian units continue to fight on the flanks of Avdiivka fortified area. In recent days, Russian Armed Forces have advanced near Stepove and along the forest plantations towards Novobakhmutivka.



▪️In Orikhiv sector, Russian troops conducted assault operations and took several strong points near Robotyne. In turn, AFU units, supported by artillery and tanks, conducted a series of unsuccessful counterattacks near Verbove.



Source @rybar

