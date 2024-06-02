Zelenskyy Unmasked (Episodes 1–5): Exposing the Truth Behind the War in Ukraine

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Zelensky Unmasked is an explosive 12 part series that exposes the truth behind the war in Ukraine, as well as the face of it all. The series reveals who masterminded the cult of Volodymyr Zelensky and why it was created. It also investigates the deep state and corporate interests that have profited off of this war. Who is really benefitting from the over $100 billion dollars the US has sent Ukraine? What’s the Nord Stream pipeline and who blew it up? Where are all the weapons we have sent? And why has Ukraine signed its destiny over to BlackRock, the world’s largest monopoly? This series answers all of these questions and more, while unmasking Zelensky and one of history’s deadliest conspiracies.

This is Part 1-5 of that series.

For the full series visit https://truthinmedia.com/series/zelenskyy-unmasked/

💬 After watching all the parts, viewers will be able to answer: Is Ukraine an apologist for democracy or is it still a country with a tyrant at its helm?

PART 1: WHO IS VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY?

The first episode focuses on Zelenksy’s connections, broken promises, & more.

✔️ This part discusses Zelensky's connections with the oligarchs;

✔️ His promise to bring peace to Donbass, but continued anti-Russian stance;

✔️ The implementation of a law prohibiting the Russian language and his inaction regarding the rise of nationalism;

✔️ The repression against the UOC is also far from democratic.

PART 2: ZELENSKYY: WORLD’S BIGGEST CELEBRITY?

The second episode focuses on Zelenksy’s carefully crafted image and the PR-machine responsible for it.

✔️ This part tells how one of the most notorious gangsters, Igor Kolomoisky, assisted an actor in becoming president;

✔️ Nothing has changed in the country under the "main fighter against corruption". All his promises were not fulfilled;

✔️ During the war, Zelenskyy is not hesitant to appear in photos for prestigious magazines and record videos for Grammy and Golden Globe ceremonies, even when the fate of the country is at stake;

✔️ The new episode will provide more details about Zelenskyy being a puppet in this global show.

❗️He plays the role of a good Marvel hero, a symbol of democracy, and this story is successful in the US due to the absence of alternative perspectives, but this will likely change in the future.

PART 3: WHO REALLY RUNS UKRAINE?

The third episode investigates the powers that pull Zelensky's strings and the shady corporate, political, and scientific interests responsible for his rise.

✔️This part focuses on the list of rich and powerful people profiting off the war in Ukraine;

✔️Tells how the Deep state and international monopolies are truly running things in Kiev;

✔️Zelensky's connections to shady oligarchs and Hunter Biden, as well as the NGOs and biolabs that have proliferated in Ukraine;

✔️The interests of Biden's main confidants, including V. Nuland, A. Blinken, and L. Austin;

✔️Coup d'etat in 2014 was conducted with diplomatic and economic support from the US government because Ukrainian President refused to accept money from the IMF.

💬 Those who are running Ukraine or are the most powerful in that country have no regard for whether they leave the nation and its people in ashes, and Ukrainians who will become collateral damage...

PART 4: WHO REALLY BLEW UP THE NORD STREAM PIPELINE?

The fourth episode investigates who really blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, with a focus on Seymour Hersh’s bombshell expose.

✔️ This part explains why the Nord Stream poses such a significant threat to the United States;

✔️ Two weeks before the conflict in Ukraine began, Biden threatened that "If Russia invades, there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2";

✔️ Journalist Seymour Hersh released a report on how National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan formed a task force with the CIA to destroy the Nord Stream 2 pipeline – with Biden's approval;

✔️ Why did the corporate media treat the pipeline's explosion as a mystery? And why did politicians in the US and EU gloat over its destruction?

💬 It's US gas producers who are the big winners. But it's the working-class people in Germany and across the rest of Europe who suffer under the weight of rising gas costs and thus higher inflation…

PART 5: UKRAINE: WHERE HAS ALL OUR MONEY GONE?

The fifth episode investigates the $170 billion that the United States has committed to Ukraine.

✔️ This episode will explore the extravagant lifestyles of the Zelenskyy family and compare them to those lived by average Ukrainians.

✔️ Why does sending weapons to Ukraine mostly benefit the US Military-Industrial Complex?

✔️ A large amount of US money has raised the level of corruption in Ukraine to an unprecedented levels.

✔️ Finds the answer to an urgent question: "Where has all the US money gone?"

💬 The truth is we have no idea how much money Zelenskyy has or where it is and that's a big problem. The question: is this war making Vladimir Zelenskyy one of the richest men in the world and doing the same for those around him?