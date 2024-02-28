© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Judicial Watch | Hillary Clinton Email Scandal is BACK!
Judicial Watch announced today it settled its 2014 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, which sought the emails of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton regarding the Benghazi attack. This suit led directly to the disclosure of Clinton’s use of a nongovernment email server to conduct government business (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:14-cv-01242). The settlement commits the State Department to a payment to Judicial Watch of $97,000.
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/hillary-clinton-lawsuit-settled/
SUPPORT OUR WORK https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/thank-youtube/
VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org
COPYRIGHT: FAIR USE