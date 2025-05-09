BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Death of a Pope
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
37 views • 4 months ago

Originally published in May 2005


On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/death-pope

News Alert: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/may-2005-news

More on our website about Catholicism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/catholicism

Products about Catholicism: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/category/topic-catholicism-100


The recent worldwide outpouring of grief upon the death of Pope John Paul II was unprecedented. Mourners ranged from his humblest adherents to the most powerful political and religious leaders of our day, including France’s President Jacques Chirac and British Prime Minister Tony Blair. California Governor Schwarzenegger called the Pope “a beacon of virtue, strength and goodness.” Former President Clinton called him “a man of God,” while former President Bush said that his “adherence to liberty and freedom…gave people a real anchor.”


Our main website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app

In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe

catholicdave huntdeath of a pope
