Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Tries Sarcastic Approach to Recruit Youth Amid Failed Campaign

Of course, it's packed with irony and memes — even though it's essentially a recruitment pitch for a literal meat grinder

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Army.TV channel released a bizarre ad aimed at 18-24-year-olds, after their recruitment efforts failed to gain traction. In a sarcastic tone, the video “advises” young people "not to sign" military contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The woman in the video mocks the financial struggles of Ukrainians, saying things like:

“Money is evil—why would you need an extra 2 million hryvnias?”

“Why would you want your own home? Real tough guys live with their moms forever.”

The strange attempt at sarcasm is clearly a desperate move to attract recruits.