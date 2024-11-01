© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the masthead of GM-No!:
As we are seeing with vaccines, we haven't yet realized the truth regarding the efficacy of genetically modified organisms. Two words: TERMINATOR GENE 🧬💉 We cannot be sure as to their safety; they were adopted mainly on the say-so of the companies' publicists, and with the blessings of former President George Herbert Walker Bush [aka ICEPICK ⛏]. Equivalence isn't EQUAL. My advice, until proven otherwise, is to just say NO!
The global war on farming continues.
🇬🇧 Keir Starmer’s communist regime is introducing an inheritance tax to kill off UK family farming so ultimately only centralized state controlled farms will survive.
The motive is always the same: control the food, control the people.
Source: https://x.com/EvaVlaar/status/1852419256232636518