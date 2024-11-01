BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CONTROL THE FOOD ☭ CONTROL THE PEOPLE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
212 views • 7 months ago

From the masthead of GM-No!:


As we are seeing with vaccines, we haven't yet realized the truth regarding the efficacy of genetically modified organisms. Two words: TERMINATOR GENE 🧬💉 We cannot be sure as to their safety; they were adopted mainly on the say-so of the companies' publicists, and with the blessings of former President George Herbert Walker Bush [aka ICEPICK ⛏]. Equivalence isn't EQUAL. My advice, until proven otherwise, is to just say NO!


The global war on farming continues.


🇬🇧 Keir Starmer’s communist regime is introducing an inheritance tax to kill off UK family farming so ultimately only centralized state controlled farms will survive.


The motive is always the same: control the food, control the people.


Source: https://x.com/EvaVlaar/status/1852419256232636518


https://gm-no.blogspot.com/

Keywords
inheritance taxwhite genocideeva vlaardingerbroekmulti pronged attacktwo-tier keir starmer
