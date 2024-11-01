From the masthead of GM-No!:





As we are seeing with vaccines, we haven't yet realized the truth regarding the efficacy of genetically modified organisms. Two words: TERMINATOR GENE 🧬💉 We cannot be sure as to their safety; they were adopted mainly on the say-so of the companies' publicists, and with the blessings of former President George Herbert Walker Bush [aka ICEPICK ⛏]. Equivalence isn't EQUAL. My advice, until proven otherwise, is to just say NO!





The global war on farming continues.





🇬🇧 Keir Starmer’s communist regime is introducing an inheritance tax to kill off UK family farming so ultimately only centralized state controlled farms will survive.





The motive is always the same: control the food, control the people.





Source: https://x.com/EvaVlaar/status/1852419256232636518





