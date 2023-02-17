© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p28ke7o0fff
02/15/2023 Nigel Farage and security expert Will Geddes discuss the CCP technology that has infiltrated the UK police community. Will Geddes says that the CCP has introduced its technology into UK public services and public institutions at a very, very low cost. Many of these apps grant the CCP permission to “harvest location data, activity, messages, microphone, camera, without your knowledge.”