Man’s Forceful Mobilization in Odessa - Commissars Couldn't Control Him so they Let Him Go to find easier Cannon Fodder

Another video of a man’s forceful mobilization in Odessa.
Three military commissars were unable to force the man into the bus. As a result, he was allowed to escape. A crowd of passers-by watched all this.
On the chevron of one military commissar (magnified image shown separately) they noticed an image of an eagle, similar to the coat of arms of Nazi Germany.