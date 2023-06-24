Video shows Austin’s ‘crown jewel’ trail trashed by hidden homeless camps: ‘It’s destroyed’

Jamie Hammonds said city policies have pushed homeless into areas where the public can’t see them

An Austin, Texas, resident is raising awareness of the city’s homeless problem and its unseen impact on greenbelt areas.





Jamie Hammonds, an investigative filmmaker who runs the organization Documenting Austin’s Streets and Homeless, or DASH, shared videos Wednesday on Twitter, showing a homeless encampment in the Violet Crown Trail after roughly a year of neglect.





“It’s destroyed. It will never be the same,” Hammonds tweeted.





A real-estate agent concurred, saying the “environmental damage from these camps is immense.”





Read more at https://nypost.com/2023/06/08/video-s...





#texas #austin #homeless #camps