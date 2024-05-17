IS U.S. GOVERNMENT SIPHONING OUR ENERGY?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby, coffee chat
May 16, 2024
COFFEE CHAT 5/16/24: Before any of can discern the findings of those claiming that the U.S. is harvesting energy from humans, through WBAN (wireless body area networks) and MBAN (medical body area networks), and all the patents and other documents being thrown at us, it might be helpful to consider basic human anatomy and physiology as only Dr. Jane brings it!
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4vm21o-are-we-electric-beings.html