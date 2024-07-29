Uncovering the CURE for THE GREATEST EPIDEMIC IN THE CHURCH TODAY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#TowardTheMarkMinute #VideoShort
Uncovering the cure for what has been found to be "The Greatest Epidemic in the Church today"!
4 min., 14 sec. Based on our XII SMOOTH STONES book.
Hear the full podcast "The Great Truth or Great Deception: Your Choice" now at https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/30609968 and let The Great Truth bring joy in Christ Jesus today!
We INVITE YOU to also follow us on...
~ @KeithShealysTowardTheMark on FACEBOOK;
~ @keithandbrendalee on INSTAGRAM;
~ @Pressin'IN with Keith & Brenda Lee Shealy on BLOGGER;
~ @betweenthelinesttmshow podcasts on LIBSYN;
~ @KeithAndBrendaLee Shealy on YOUTUBE;
~ @KeithAndBrenda Shealy videos on RUMBLE;
~ @keithandbrendalee shealy on BRIGHTEON; AND
~ @TTMSingingSgt on TWITTER (aka "X").
Thank you TTM Sponsors for
your love and support always!
Thanks for watching this video and we bless you in Jesus' mighty Name!