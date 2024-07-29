BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Uncovering the CURE for THE GREATEST EPIDEMIC IN THE CHURCH TODAY
Toward The Mark
Toward The Mark
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 9 months ago

#TowardTheMarkMinute #VideoShort

Uncovering the cure for what has been found to be "The Greatest Epidemic in the Church today"!


4 min., 14 sec. Based on our XII SMOOTH STONES book.


Hear the full podcast "The Great Truth or Great Deception: Your Choice" now at https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/30609968 and let The Great Truth bring joy in Christ Jesus today!

We INVITE YOU to also follow us on...

~ @KeithShealysTowardTheMark on FACEBOOK;

~ @keithandbrendalee on INSTAGRAM;

~ @Pressin'IN with Keith & Brenda Lee Shealy on BLOGGER;

~ @betweenthelinesttmshow podcasts on LIBSYN;

~ @KeithAndBrendaLee Shealy on YOUTUBE;

~ @KeithAndBrenda Shealy videos on RUMBLE;

~ @keithandbrendalee shealy on BRIGHTEON; AND

~ @TTMSingingSgt on TWITTER (aka "X").


Thank you TTM Sponsors for your love and support always!
Thanks for watching this video and we bless you in Jesus' mighty Name!


Keywords
deceptioncelebrationmeetingholy spiritprayerchurchpeoplerepentancechrist jesuspatientvisionhopelessnesslistentrinitysoulswaitclosetwillingnessttm244alone time
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy