Revivalism: Some Critical Reflections From a Sufi's Perspective
Sufi Reflections
Sufi Reflections
7 views • 06/24/2023

There is a great deal of discussion these days among various Muslims about the topic of "revivalism" -- that is, the process of reviving, or bringing back, what someone believes to be the original nature of Islam. In conjunction with such notions, one also hears about the idea of shari'ah which often is referred to as "Divine Law". I believe that many aspects of the foregoing kinds of discussion are problematic and stand in need of a course correction ... a correction which I believe the mystical path has the potential to offer. The present talk provides an overview of both the nature of the problem and the character of the solution.

Keywords
mysticalsufishariah
