THE REAL JESUS - PART 10

John 3:16 from John's Gospel is almost universally regarded as the formula for how to inherit eternal life. However a deception in the Church has led people to consistently and almost universally misread this verse. Do you really believe in Jesus Christ? What, exactly, does that mean? This video may give you a whole new understanding, based on this most famous Bible verse, of what the conditions are for inheriting eternal life.



