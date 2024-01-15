Create New Account
Bringing a Biblical Perspective to the Concept of Productivity - Reagan Rose
Reagan Rose is a Bible teacher, author, and the founder of Redeeming Productivity. He focuses on bringing a Biblical perspective to the concept of productivity and self-help. He assists people in managing their time, and focuses on real productivity - not just busyness! He also talks about how important it is to stay in the Word of God every day, and how this truth shapes your patterns and attitudes toward productivity in every aspect of your life. Reagan further discusses the five principles of productivity he discovered in scripture and offers advice on how to harness the best side of our nature to glorify the Lord.


TAKEAWAYS

You belong to God and exist to glorify God


You were saved to bear fruit for God


You are uniquely gifted by God


You will give an account to God someday for your service and productivity



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

Productivity video: https://bit.ly/3NOjbMa

Redeeming Productivity book: https://bit.ly/48BWD9h

Redeeming Productivity Academy: https://bit.ly/3TM32dL


🔗 CONNECT WITH REAGAN ROSE

Website: https://redeemingproductivity.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@reagantrose

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3vsm9iM


