Ed Dowd on The Awakening that Will Take Place in 2024

Ed Dowd, ex Blackrock Fund Manager and Covid 'vaccine' harm spokesperson talks with Seth Holehouse, Man In American, about the awakening that he sees taking place in 2024 as people begin to accept the medical and financial fraud that has been perpetrated against them and their families.

SOURCE:

Ed Dowd on the Coming Political, Financial, & Medical Chaos in 2024

https://rumble.com/v48ttth-ed-dowd-on-the-coming-political-financial-and-medical-chaos-in-2024.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow&start=82