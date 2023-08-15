BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hawaii ON FIRE 100 Americans Dead, Tiffany Gomas Releases Bizarre Video
1339 views • 08/15/2023

Cross Talk News


August 14, 2023


On CrossTalk Tonight, Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall discuss the inexplainable wildfire in Hawaii and the reemergence of 'crazy plane lady' Tiffany Gomas. The team also discusses the migrant lynching of the head of Germany's AfD party and the emergence of UFO technology.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v37nrio-hawaii-on-fire-100-americans-dead-tiffany-gomas-releases-bizarre-video.html

Keywords
newshawaiiamericansfiremigrantdeathsmauigermanylynchingbizarrewildfireedward szalllauren witzkecross talktiffany gomascrazy plane ladyafd partyufo technology
